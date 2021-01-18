Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 28.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,355,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

