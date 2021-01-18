Clarius Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 981.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $39.98. 15,465,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,441,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

