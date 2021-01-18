Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.87. 4,431,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

