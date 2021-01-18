Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,847 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,860. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.