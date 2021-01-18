Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.69. 57,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.