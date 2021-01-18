Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 131.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 80,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

