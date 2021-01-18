CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

CLSK traded down $4.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 192,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,691,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

