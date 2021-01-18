ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CLPT stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 19,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,690. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.