Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

CLIGF traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

