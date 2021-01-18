Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $11.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $10.25 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,189,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

