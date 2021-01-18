Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCA. CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) stock traded up C$3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$105.56. The stock had a trading volume of 69,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,783. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$97.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$101.03. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a one year low of C$87.57 and a one year high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$602.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.5200003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total transaction of C$30,371.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

