Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.04. 33,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,650. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $11,342,279.90. Insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.