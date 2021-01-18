Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock worth $2,159,381. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

