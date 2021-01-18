Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €33.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SGO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.49 ($44.10).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €43.12 ($50.73) on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.95.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

