Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BBCP opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.