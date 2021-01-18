Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Conduent were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Conduent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 347,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Conduent stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

