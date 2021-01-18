Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 68.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after buying an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 364,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

