Contrasting TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) & GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and GulfSlope Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -39.46% -10.48% -7.10% GulfSlope Energy N/A -178.83% -10.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and GulfSlope Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $278.93 million 0.30 -$3.99 million N/A N/A GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

GulfSlope Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransGlobe Energy and GulfSlope Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats GulfSlope Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

