Credit Suisse Group Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $95.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.94.

DDOG stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. 91,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,900. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,326.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,845,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,966,546 shares of company stock worth $196,664,983. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

