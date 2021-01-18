Critical Analysis: Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) & Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endo International and Vectura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endo International $2.91 billion 0.56 -$422.64 million $2.38 2.99 Vectura Group $227.68 million 4.07 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -38.33

Vectura Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endo International. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endo International and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endo International -5.30% -85.80% 7.19% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Endo International and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endo International 2 1 3 0 2.17 Vectura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Endo International currently has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential downside of 10.11%. Given Endo International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Endo International is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Risk and Volatility

Endo International has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Endo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Endo International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endo International beats Vectura Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine. The company's Sterile Injectables segment manufactures VASOSTRICT, a vasopressin injection; ADRENALIN, a non-selective adrenergic agonist; and APLISOL, which is a sterile aqueous solution, as well as generic sterile injectable products. Its Generic Pharmaceuticals segment offers solid oral extended-release, solid oral immediate-release, liquids, semi-solids, patches, powders, ophthalmic products, and sprays; and products for the pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, women's health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The company's International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas comprising attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, women's health, and oncology. The company sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics to specialty physicians, retailers, clinics, government agencies, doctors, retail and specialty pharmacies, and specialty distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. It is also developing VR315 (US) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.In addition, the company offers dry powder inhalers, pressurized metered dose inhalers, and nebulized devices. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

