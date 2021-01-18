Critical Comparison: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get CMS Energy alerts:

This table compares CMS Energy and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 11.44% 14.92% 2.85% Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86%

Volatility and Risk

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CMS Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CMS Energy and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 1 6 4 0 2.27 Alliant Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

CMS Energy presently has a consensus target price of $65.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.14%. Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $57.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Alliant Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than CMS Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMS Energy and Alliant Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $6.85 billion 2.45 $680.00 million $2.49 23.54 Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.39 $567.40 million $2.31 21.42

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Alliant Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

CMS Energy beats Alliant Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its transmission and distribution system comprises 213 miles of transmission overhead lines; 205 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 66,917 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,314 miles of underground distribution lines; substations; and a battery facility. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,426 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,729 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It owns interests in independent power plants totaling 1,335 megawatts. The EnterBank segment operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.