Critical Contrast: Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) versus Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dai Nippon Printing and Saipem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A Saipem 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing 0.41% 4.56% 2.65% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saipem has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Saipem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $12.90 billion 0.45 $639.37 million N/A N/A Saipem $10.19 billion 0.30 $13.44 million $0.18 16.94

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than Saipem.

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats Saipem on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging products comprising plant-based packaging materials, mono-material packaging materials, transparent vapor deposition films, insulated paper cups, functional film complex PET bottles, PET plastic bottles, and aseptic filling systems for PET plastic bottles; living spaces products, including olefin-based sheets for flooring, residential interior floor coverings, exterior materials for buildings, curved resin glazing, interior coverings for railway cars; and industrial high-performance materials that include lithium-ion battery components, photovoltaic module components, lighting films, and multifunctional insulation boxes. Its Electronics segment provides display components, such as color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, digital shelves, transparent screens, and digital signage products; and electronic devices comprising semiconductor photomasks, master template for nanoimprinting, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frame for compact semiconductor packages, metal substrate for led lights, near field communication modules, and micro electro mechanical systems. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells beverages. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers offshore E&C products and services, including platforms, pipelines, undersea field developments, maintenance, modification, and operation activities. The company also designs and builds plants, pipelines, pumping stations, compressor stations, and terminals; and provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, civic and maritime infrastructures, and environmental markets. In addition, it provides offshore and onshore drilling services; refining, synthesis gas and fertilizers, petrochemical, and renewables and green technologies; upstream and liquefied natural gas projects; high tech floaters; offshore full field developments; trunklines; and decommissioning services. In addition, the company offers infrastructure solutions, such as high-speed rails and railways; and develops and produces solar arrays, integrated bio-refineries, wind farms, geo-thermal energy, and waste-to-energy projects, as well as operates 9 fabrication yards and a sea fleet of 44 vessels. As of December 31, 2019, its offshore drilling fleet consisted of fifteen vessels, including six ultra-deep-water units, five high specification jack-ups, three standard jack-ups, and one barge tender rig; and onshore drilling rig fleet comprised 85 units. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

