Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $125,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

