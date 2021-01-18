Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

