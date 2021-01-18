Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.39.

Shares of KHC opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.