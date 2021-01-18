Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,877,000 after acquiring an additional 214,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,974,000 after acquiring an additional 269,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.