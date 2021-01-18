Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 298,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

