Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.69.

ATO stock opened at $90.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

