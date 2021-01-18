Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,121 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,521,000 after purchasing an additional 271,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,993,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,761,000 after buying an additional 558,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,698,000 after buying an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

RCI stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.