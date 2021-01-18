Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

