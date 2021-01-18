Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 51,019 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,019 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

CTVA opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

