Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 810 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

TEL opened at $127.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -412.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

