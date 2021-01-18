CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,360. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

