CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CONE. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

