Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.24 ($66.16).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €56.26 ($66.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,940.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.78. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

