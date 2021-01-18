Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $333.20 million, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

