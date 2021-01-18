Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.98) Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

PLAY stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

