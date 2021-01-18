Dean K. Finch Purchases 1,850 Shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Stock

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,715 ($35.47). The stock had a trading volume of 505,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. Persimmon Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,744.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,594.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

About Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

