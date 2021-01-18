Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $326.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.22.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

