Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

