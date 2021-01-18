Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €47.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) received a €47.40 ($55.76) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.45 ($54.64).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

DPW opened at €42.70 ($50.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.55. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.