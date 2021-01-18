Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. 27,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

