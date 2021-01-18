DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $354.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.84. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

