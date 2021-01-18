DEXTools (DEXT) Trading 16.7% Higher This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $94,455.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00049572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00255749 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.16 or 1.08264245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00068443 BTC.

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

