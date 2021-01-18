Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

NYSE DG opened at $211.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

