DoorDash, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 18th (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash’s (NYSE:DASH) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. DoorDash had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $3,366,000,000 based on an initial share price of $102.00. During DoorDash’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

DASH stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $221.40.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

