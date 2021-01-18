Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

