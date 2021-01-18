Duck Creek Technologies’ (DCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

DCT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of DCT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.75. 389,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -415.91.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth $818,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

