Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) COO Sells $4,469,853.69 in Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

