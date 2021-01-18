Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 82640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

